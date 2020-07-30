SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average of $98.34. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.82.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $853,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,140,331.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,976 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

