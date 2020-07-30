Aegis Initiates Coverage on RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL)

Equities research analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price target points to a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS RMBL opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $104.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RumbleON stock. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) by 513.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,035 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.89% of RumbleON worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RumbleOn, Inc operates a capital light disruptive e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to buy-sell-trade-finance pre-owned vehicles in one online location. It operates through the Vehicle Distribution, and Vehicle Logistics Transportation business segments. The Vehicle Distribution segment distributes power sports and automotive and is anchored on a proprietary supply chain and distribution software platform that is supported with its mobile-first web and application strategy.

