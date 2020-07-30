JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

Shares of SAP opened at $164.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $165.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.55.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $6,496,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

