SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.
SAP opened at $164.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. SAP has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $165.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.55.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,728,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,987,000 after purchasing an additional 73,849 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of SAP by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,514,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,397,000 after purchasing an additional 192,996 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SAP by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,267,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 73,486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 970,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,529,000 after purchasing an additional 80,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.