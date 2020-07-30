Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Choice Hotels have outperformed the industry in the past year, the coronavirus related woes still remains a major concern for the company. Owing to the same, the company has also suspended dividend payouts. Notably, the company’s high debt level remains a concern to tide over the ongoing pandemic. Moreover, stiff competition and high cost of operations are adding to woes. However, continual expansion strategies through acquisitions as well as enhancement of the mid-scale brand and the acquisition of the WoodSpring brand and transformation and advancement of the Comfort and Cambria brands are likely to aid the company going forward. Notably, earnings estimates for 2020 have increased over the past 30 days.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHH. Bank of America raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average is $82.99. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 385.30%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

