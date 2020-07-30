BMO Capital Markets Increases Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $122.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.
Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
