ValuEngine Upgrades Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to Buy

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $469.73 million, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 3.17. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.67 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce H. Besanko acquired 20,555 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $94,553.00. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 19,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $200,194. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

