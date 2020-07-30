Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s current price.

BMY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

NYSE:BMY opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

