B. Riley Raises Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $100.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CRI. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of CRI stock opened at $83.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.69. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.02.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.12 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 34.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.