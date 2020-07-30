Eventbrite (EB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.78 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.80% and a negative net margin of 69.71%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eventbrite to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Shares of EB opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $745.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.75 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.