Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 million. On average, analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $20.22 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

