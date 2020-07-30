SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,518 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of ExlService worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 328,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ExlService by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ExlService by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after purchasing an additional 55,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ExlService by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 764,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 67,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.19 million. ExlService had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Barrington Research lowered shares of ExlService to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

