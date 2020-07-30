Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) COO Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) COO Phillippe Lord sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $998,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTH opened at $102.99 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $103.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,065.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

