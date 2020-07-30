H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HEES has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.03 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence C. Karlson bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $38,266.25. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

