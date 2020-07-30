Jefferies Financial Group Raises IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $155.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IAC. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $81.38 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.41.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $130.51 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $132.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.99.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.