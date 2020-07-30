Argus Reiterates Buy Rating for Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Argus in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.06.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $154.58 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.07.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.