Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) to “Buy”

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the development of and investment in properties for sale and rent, hotel operation, telecommunications, transportation, infrastructure and logistics. Its segments include Property sales, Property rental, Hotel operation, Telecommunications, Transport infrastructure and logistics, and other businesses. The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore. Its Property development for sale business includes land acquisition, project planning, sales and marketing, and property management. It builds leases and manages a range of commercial projects in both core and decentralized areas that provide office and retail space to tenants. It has a portfolio of hotels, serviced suites and residences. Its other businesses include property management, construction, mortgage and other loan financing, data center facilities and department store. “

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUHJY opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.88. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $16.36.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops, sells, and rents real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company primarily develops and sells properties, including residential estates, industrial buildings, offices, and shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, its land bank comprised 64.5 million square feet of gross floor area, primarily consists of 50.7 million square feet of properties under development and rest properties for rental purpose.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Hung Kai Properties (SUHJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.