Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Compugen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 2.84. Compugen has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,360,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,699,000 after purchasing an additional 210,788 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth $21,471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 727,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth $4,356,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 343,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

