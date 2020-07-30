Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Compugen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 2.84. Compugen has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $17.85.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,360,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,699,000 after purchasing an additional 210,788 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth $21,471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 727,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth $4,356,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 343,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.
