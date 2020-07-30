Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.29

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.29 and traded as low as $10.73. Valhi shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 18,917 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $311.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.28.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Valhi had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valhi during the first quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Valhi during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Valhi by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Valhi by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Valhi by 78.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,550 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

