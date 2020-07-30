ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.11. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 2,967,408 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $19.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

