CLSA Downgrades SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) to Underperform

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SJMHY opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

