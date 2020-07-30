Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Energy Services of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESOA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.94. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 12,841 shares.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.47 target price on shares of Energy Services of America in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.

Energy Services of America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESOA)

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

