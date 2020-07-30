BidaskClub Upgrades LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Hold

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $593.34 million, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $38.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 million. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 13,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $455,532.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $711,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,721,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 9.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 602,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 51,793 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

