Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.31

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.31 and traded as low as $5.89. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 338,463 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.39%.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
