Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.31

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.31 and traded as low as $5.89. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 338,463 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 451,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 90,446 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 108,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

