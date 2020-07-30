Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LTRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Colliers Secur.

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LTRN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

About Legend Biotech

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Energy Services of America Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.81
Energy Services of America Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.81
Teucrium Corn Fund Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.97
Teucrium Corn Fund Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.97
Ampco-Pittsburgh Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Ampco-Pittsburgh Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Wolfe Research Upgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals to “Outperform”
Wolfe Research Upgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals to “Outperform”
BidaskClub Upgrades LeMaitre Vascular to Hold
BidaskClub Upgrades LeMaitre Vascular to Hold
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.31
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.31


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report