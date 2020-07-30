Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LTRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Colliers Secur.

Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LTRN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.