SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.78

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $0.91. SAExploration shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 17,721 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.95.
SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter.
About SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX)
SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.
