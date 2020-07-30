SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.78

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $0.91. SAExploration shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 17,721 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.95.

SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SAExploration during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SAExploration by 6,328.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SAExploration by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SAExploration during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 39.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX)

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

