Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.91 million. On average, analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TAST shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.10.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

