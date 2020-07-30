Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.91 million. On average, analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TAST stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.
Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
