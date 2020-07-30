Deutsche Bank Analysts Give QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) a $115.00 Price Target

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been assigned a $115.00 target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $93.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

