Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.29. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 91,875 shares.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0897 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 22.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

