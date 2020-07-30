Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) PT Raised to $19.50 at Raymond James

Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $17.25 to $19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.87% from the company’s current price.

TGCDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teranga Gold in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Teranga Gold from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teranga Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $17.50) on shares of Teranga Gold in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of TGCDF stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Teranga Gold has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

