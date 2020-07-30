Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) PT Raised to $19.00

Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TGCDF. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Teranga Gold in a research note on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Teranga Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teranga Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Teranga Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGCDF opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. Teranga Gold has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $12.07.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

