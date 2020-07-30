TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT Raised to $150.00 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TMXXF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from $133.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on TMX Group from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on TMX Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

TMXXF stock opened at $104.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.53. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

