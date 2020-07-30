CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.47. CIBT Education Group shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 32,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.22 price target on shares of CIBT Education Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 million and a PE ratio of 5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53.

In other CIBT Education Group news, insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 91,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,347,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,523,249. Insiders purchased 755,500 shares of company stock valued at $361,282 over the last quarter.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile (TSE:MBA)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

