TrueCar (TRUE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect TrueCar to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $83.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TrueCar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.34 on Thursday. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.
