Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.44. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 5,458 shares changing hands.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.1104 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 116.8% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 398,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 214,767 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 562,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

