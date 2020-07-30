Flowers Foods (FLO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, analysts expect Flowers Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

