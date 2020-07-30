Scotiabank Cuts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to $14.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.46% from the company’s current price.

LWSCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.75 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th.

LWSCF stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.20.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

