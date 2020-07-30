MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Raised to $4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 55.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEGEF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on MEG Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on MEG Energy from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.