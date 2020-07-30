CIBC Boosts Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to $12.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MLLGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.30.

OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $6.99 on Monday. Mullen Group has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

