Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of GRGSF opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Leroy Seafood Group ASA has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.
Leroy Seafood Group ASA Company Profile
