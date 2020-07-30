Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of GRGSF opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Leroy Seafood Group ASA has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Leroy Seafood Group ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of farmed salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

