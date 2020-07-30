TD Securities Raises MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to $4.50

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $3.75 to $4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MEGEF. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

