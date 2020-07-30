TD Securities Raises MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to $4.50

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $3.75 to $4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MEGEF. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

