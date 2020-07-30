Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT Raised to $7.00 at Raymond James

Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KNTNF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Golden Arrow Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Golden Arrow Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Arrow Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

OTCMKTS:KNTNF opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Golden Arrow Resources has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27.

