MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Raymond James

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 106.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

MEGEF opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

