MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Raymond James

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 106.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

MEGEF opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Scotiabank Cuts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Target to $14.00
Scotiabank Cuts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Target to $14.00
MEG Energy PT Raised to $4.50 at BMO Capital Markets
MEG Energy PT Raised to $4.50 at BMO Capital Markets
IntelGenx Technologies Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners
IntelGenx Technologies Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners
CIBC Boosts Mullen Group Price Target to $12.50
CIBC Boosts Mullen Group Price Target to $12.50
Leroy Seafood Group ASA Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets
Leroy Seafood Group ASA Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets
TD Securities Raises MEG Energy Price Target to $4.50
TD Securities Raises MEG Energy Price Target to $4.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report