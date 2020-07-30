Scotiabank Boosts Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to $7.75

Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $6.50 to $7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KNTNF. Desjardins started coverage on Golden Arrow Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Golden Arrow Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Get Golden Arrow Resources alerts:

Shares of KNTNF opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Golden Arrow Resources has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.