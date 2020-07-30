Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) PT Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RKNEF. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Optiva from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Optiva from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKNEF opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. Optiva has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08.

Optiva Inc operates in the telecommunications software market in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. It offers software solutions to its customers for digital technologies. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

