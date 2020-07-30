New England Realty Associates (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $54.50. New England Realty Associates shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 1,053 shares changing hands.

New England Realty Associates (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $11.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New England Realty Associates stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of New England Realty Associates worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

