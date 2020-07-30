Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Aly Energy Services Inc (OTCMKTS:ALYE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.65. Aly Energy Services shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aly Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Aly Energy Services alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Aly Energy Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The company offers solids control systems and surface rental equipment primarily designed for and used in land-based horizontal drilling.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aly Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aly Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.