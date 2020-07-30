Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.85

Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and traded as high as $18.06. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWLIF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

