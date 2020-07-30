TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.47. TransAtlantic Petroleum shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.41.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

