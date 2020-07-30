Barry Patrick O’shea Buys 8,600 Shares of Fiore Gold Ltd (CVE:F) Stock

Fiore Gold Ltd (CVE:F) Senior Officer Barry Patrick O’shea acquired 8,600 shares of Fiore Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,400.

Barry Patrick O’shea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Barry Patrick O’shea acquired 10,000 shares of Fiore Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Barry Patrick O’shea acquired 5,000 shares of Fiore Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,950.00.

Shares of CVE:F opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.71. Fiore Gold Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.56 million and a P/E ratio of 67.14.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$25.45 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiore Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiore Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

