Barry Patrick O’shea Buys 8,600 Shares of Fiore Gold Ltd (CVE:F) Stock

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fiore Gold Ltd (CVE:F) Senior Officer Barry Patrick O’shea acquired 8,600 shares of Fiore Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,400.

Barry Patrick O’shea also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 26th, Barry Patrick O’shea acquired 10,000 shares of Fiore Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,600.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 26th, Barry Patrick O’shea acquired 5,000 shares of Fiore Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,950.00.

Shares of CVE:F opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.71. Fiore Gold Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.56 million and a P/E ratio of 67.14.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$25.45 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiore Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiore Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Scotiabank Cuts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Target to $14.00
Scotiabank Cuts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Target to $14.00
MEG Energy PT Raised to $4.50 at BMO Capital Markets
MEG Energy PT Raised to $4.50 at BMO Capital Markets
IntelGenx Technologies Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners
IntelGenx Technologies Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners
CIBC Boosts Mullen Group Price Target to $12.50
CIBC Boosts Mullen Group Price Target to $12.50
Leroy Seafood Group ASA Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets
Leroy Seafood Group ASA Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets
TD Securities Raises MEG Energy Price Target to $4.50
TD Securities Raises MEG Energy Price Target to $4.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report